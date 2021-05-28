Asheville High School and SILSA to postpone graduation due to weather

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville City Schools have postponed Asheville High School and SILSA’s Friday graduation to Saturday morning due to weather.

Ashley-Michelle Thublin, Director of Communications said they communicated with with NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and there’s still lightning and high amounts of rain in the forecast during the time of graduation.

Graduation has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Gates to the stadium will open at 8:30 a.m., and graduates will need to report to the varsity gym no later than 9:00 a.m. for line-up.

Thublin said graduates will still be able to invite eight guests with their pre-printed tickets.