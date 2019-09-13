Asheville High students return to classrooms after mold discovery

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville High School students have returned to classrooms that were closed due to mold this week.

An Asheville City spokesperson said mold was found in four rooms in Asheville High School’s CTE Building, citing high humidity.

The affected rooms were immediately closed and cleaned, officials said.

The air was purified and all equipment has been cleaned, the spokesperson said.

All rooms have now been cleared to have students and staff members return.

School officials say that in an effort to curb future moisture from within the air, humidistats are being installed in all classrooms of the CTE Building.