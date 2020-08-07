Asheville man arrested on gun charges

Xavier Kilo Swinton – Photo courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A 23-year-old Asheville man was arrested on gun charges in the area of Black Street.

Asheville Police said Xavier Kilo Swinton was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said community members in the Black Street area have complained recently about drug sales and gun violence.

Asheville Police have responded to 343 calls to respond to a gun discharge so far in 2020.

