Asheville man arrested on justice warrant in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Asheville man Monday on a fugitive from justice warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Darius Thaloase Harris was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 8:43 p.m. on a temporary custody order until the warrant was obtained Tuesday.

The OCSO said an investigator from the Criminal Investigations Division received information from the Asheville Police Department in regards to Harris, who was wanted on charges of felony hit and run with personal injury in North Carolina.

Based upon the information provided, the investigator took Harris into custody at an address on Gloria Lane near Shiloh Road in the Seneca area, officials said. At this time, Harris remains in custody at the detention center pending the extradition process.