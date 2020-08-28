Asheville man charged after allegedly communicating anti-Semitic threats over voicemail

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man after he reportedly communicated anti-Semitic threats over voicemail.
According to a news release, police said a victim reported receiving threats containing anti-Semitic language over voicemail Thursday morning.
An investigation began and police charged Jeffrey Alan Gregory, 56, of Asheville, with ethnic intimidation, communicating threats and cyberstalking.
Gregory was arrested on Thursday and was later released on $6,000 bond.