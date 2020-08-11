Asheville man charged with taking indecent liberties of a person under 16

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A 40-year-old man was charged with taking indecent liberties of a person under 16-years-old.

On June 21, a juvenile victim and their parents reported a sexual offense committed by an adult to Asheville Police.

Police said James Andrew Moses, of Conover, turned himself into investigators on August 10 in connection with the offense, and was given a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Survivors of domestic or sexual violence are encouraged to visit the FJC at 35 Woodfin Street in downtown Asheville.