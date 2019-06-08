Asheville man drowns in eastern Tennessee lake

News

by: WATE, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Drowning scene at Douglas Lake WATE _1560022925999.jpg.jpg

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE/WSPA) – The body of a 50-year-old Asheville man was recovered from a lake in eastern Tennessee, Saturday morning.

Crews were working to recover a drowning victim Friday afternoon and evening in Douglas Lake. Worsening weather conditions called for a search suspension late Friday night. 

The Jefferson County sheriff says the drowning happened around 12:30 p.m. near the Nina access area. 

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says 50-year-old Daryl Lee Smart of Asheville was swimming with someone else off their pontoon boat. A breeze drifted the boat away from them.

The man started to struggle and was not wearing a life jacket. The woman with him tried to help, but he went under and did not resurface.

Officials say Smart’s body resurfaced around 7:20am as crews were launching boats to continue their search.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store