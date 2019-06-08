Asheville man drowns in eastern Tennessee lake

News

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE/WSPA) - The body of a 50-year-old Asheville man was recovered from a lake in eastern Tennessee, Saturday morning.

Crews were working to recover a drowning victim Friday afternoon and evening in Douglas Lake. Worsening weather conditions called for a search suspension late Friday night. 

The Jefferson County sheriff says the drowning happened around 12:30 p.m. near the Nina access area. 

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says 50-year-old Daryl Lee Smart of Asheville was swimming with someone else off their pontoon boat. A breeze drifted the boat away from them.

The man started to struggle and was not wearing a life jacket. The woman with him tried to help, but he went under and did not resurface.

Officials say Smart's body resurfaced around 7:20am as crews were launching boats to continue their search.

