Asheville man drowns in eastern Tennessee lake
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE/WSPA) - The body of a 50-year-old Asheville man was recovered from a lake in eastern Tennessee, Saturday morning.
Crews were working to recover a drowning victim Friday afternoon and evening in Douglas Lake. Worsening weather conditions called for a search suspension late Friday night.
The Jefferson County sheriff says the drowning happened around 12:30 p.m. near the Nina access area.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says 50-year-old Daryl Lee Smart of Asheville was swimming with someone else off their pontoon boat. A breeze drifted the boat away from them.
The man started to struggle and was not wearing a life jacket. The woman with him tried to help, but he went under and did not resurface.
Officials say Smart's body resurfaced around 7:20am as crews were launching boats to continue their search.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gaffney man charged with attempted murder of York Co. State Trooper
- Help SLED find missing 85-year-old woman with dementia
- Fire severely damages mobile home in Spartanburg Co.
- Heavy rain causes flooding in Greenville Co.