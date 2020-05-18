Asheville man faces drug trafficking, firearm charges in two WNC counties

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man earlier this month on drug trafficking and firearm charges after community members reported drug-related activity to an officer back in February.

According to a police news release, neighbors reported drug-related activity in the area of West Chapel Road, which led police to start an investigation into the suspicious activity, as well as an investigation into homeowner Xavier Mijvan Sanders, 34, of Asheville.

On May 8, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Sanders’ vehicle and seized over an ounce of cocaine and a .9mm handgun.

Based on evidence from the traffic stop, police established probable cause to search Sanders’ home on and the following items were seized from the home:

7 firearms Mossberg .22 caliber rifle Stevens 12 gauge shotgun Kel-Tec 12 gauge shotgun Smith & Wesson .9mm pistol Hi-Point .9mm pistol Colt .38 caliber revolver Regent .38 caliber revolver



3.199 ounces of marijuana

Sanders was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance in Henderson County.

In Asheville, Sanders faces possession of firearm by a felon and maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center, where he is being held on $221,000 bond.