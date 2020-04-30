Asheville man sentenced to seven years in jail on child porn charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A 55-year-old Asheville man was sentenced to seven years in prison on child pornography charges Thursday.

In additional to seven years of jail time, Sammy Horace Williams II was ordered to register as a sex offender upon release from prison and pay a $5,000 special assessment and $3,000 in restitution.

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray, Homeland Security Investigator agents executed a search warrant Williams’ home on May 18, 2017. Agents seized multiple thumb drives, computer devices and more that contained over 450 videos and 1,617 images of child pornography.