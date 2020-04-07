1  of  13
Asheville man wanted for violation of emergency restrictions

Photo: Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A 34-year-old Asheville man is wanted for violation of emergency restrictions after police said he repeatedly leased a short-term rental for non-essential travel.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Shawn Thomas Johnson. Johnson has an open warrant for violation of emergency restrictions. He is described as 6’0″ and roughly 286 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson is asked to call Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

