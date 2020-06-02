Asheville mayor declares State of Emergency, issues curfew following protests

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The mayor of Asheville declared a city-wide State of Emergency and a curfew following two nights of protests in the city.

Mayor Esther Manheimer said she supports people’s right to demonstrate and express their anger, sadness and frustration, but she wants to ensure everyone is safe.

The curfew will begin Tuesday at 8 p.m. and remain in effect until further notice. It will run from 8 p.m to 6 a.m. each night.

#Asheville Mayor Manheimer: "It is important that we support the people’s right to expression, while still ensuring the safety of everyone in our community." https://t.co/KRjyIpDxrO #AvlNews — City of Asheville (@CityofAsheville) June 2, 2020

Manheimer issued the following guidelines for the curfew:

Requires individual to remain at home with the exception of medical emergencies and acquiring goods or services that are necessary to sustain the well-being of themselves or their families;

Does not apply to medical professionals, public safety workers, medical or healthcare workers, military personnel, public transportation personnel, public utilities personnel, and media;

Restricts travel within the city limits of Asheville;

Violators will be charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor

Click here to read Manheimer’s full statement.