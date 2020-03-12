Asheville Mayor signs State of Emergency proclamation, limiting organized gatherings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer signed a State of Emergency proclamation for the City of Asheville on Thursday, based on the public health emergency posed by COVID-19.

This State of Emergency proclamation applies to City-owned property only.

The proclamation prohibits any organized group of 250 persons or more to assemble on property owned by the City of Asheville. This includes the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville and remains in effect until rescinded.

“We are also exploring ways to allow people to participate in City meetings without physically attending and toward that end we are seeking advice from experts with the UNC School of Government,” said Mayor Manheimer.

Buncombe County also declared an official state of emergency until further notice. Find the Buncombe County State of Emergency announcement at this link.