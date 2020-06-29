Asheville officer charged after investigation into use of force during an arrest

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said one of their officers was charged and suspended following a use of force incident back in February.

According to a police news release, Senior Police Officer Anthony Sorangelo, as well as several other officers, responded to a call for service in regard to an intoxicated man lying on Hendersonville Road on Feb. 11.

Police said during the arrest, the man reportedly became agitated and combative while Sorangelo helped him into the patrol vehicle.

According to the release, force was used during the man’s arrest.

The use of force during the incident was reported and after reviewing the case, Chief David Zack determined that a criminal investigation was necessary and notified the district attorney.

According to the release, the district attorney’s office then requested that the State Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation into the use of force case.

“The completed SBI investigation was submitted to the District Attorney last week,” according to the release. “After review of the investigation materials, the District Attorney requested the SBI to charge SPO Sorangelo with misdemeanor simple assault.”

According to the release, Sorangelo was charged on June 29 and placed on investigative suspension pending the completion of an internal review.