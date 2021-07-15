Asheville Parks and Recreation announce ribbon cutting for Jake Rusher Park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Parks and Recreation has announced a ribbon cutting date for the newly renovated Jake Rusher Park.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on July 24 at Jake Rusher Park located at 160 Sycamore Drive.

Officials said updates to the park include new parking, accessible sidewalks, sport courts (pickleball and basketball), a pavilion and restroom building as well as new landscaping and improved lighting. Storm water improvements and relocated electric utilities were also part of the project.

