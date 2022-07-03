ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a threatening email they received Sunday morning.

According to the police department, the email was about potential upcoming protests.

Officers said within the email the police department would be met with “further action” if certain demands are not met. The further action was not specified.

The police chief released the following statement in response to the email.

“While Asheville prides itself on protecting free speech rights as well as people and property, the email received today runs counter to that spirit,” said Asheville Police Chief David Zack. “Tomorrow, as we celebrate our nation’s birthday, there may be more demonstrations. As we continue to protect the public, we are asking for help from community members, demonstrators, and elected officials: if you see or hear any evidence of someone who is intent on committing violence, destroying property, or breaking any state laws or city ordinances, please report that information to the police.”

Officers said their role in any protest is to make sure that the first amendment rights of protesters are protected and that laws are followed. They said they have done that in the past and will continue to do so in the future.