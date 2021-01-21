Asheville PD seeks public help finding man wanted for kidnapping, assault

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Asheville Police Department is investigating reports of a man who on Wednesday pulled two women into his car and assaulted at least one. The two incidents occurred separately but are being investigated as related.

Police are looking for a white man in his 40s or 50s with dark hair, a thin beard and barbed wire tattoos on both wrists. The victims described him as 5-foot-7 with a stocky build. Police said the attacker was driving an SUV gray or gold in color.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact APD 828-252-1110 or to submit a tip on the department’s smartphone app.

According to police, the first victim reported being abducted by a man in an SUV on Ralph Street Wednesday morning.

“We received a first report of a woman who was actually physically dragged into a vehicle and was assaulted while she was inside,” Lt. Sean Aadema said. “A short time later, we received a second report.”

The second call for service came from Emma Street, about a mile away from the first incident. Police say the attacker brandished a knife at at least one of the victims.

“The really frightening thing is in both these cases, the women were essentially minding their own business and walking down the sidewalk, along the street, in mid to late morning,” Aadema said.