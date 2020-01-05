Asheville Police: 19-year-old woman struck in head by bullet fired from adjacent apartment

by: WSPA Staff

Posted:
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after police says she was struck in the head by a round that came from another apartment.

On Saturday at about 12 p.m., Asheville Police responded to Hillcrest Apartments for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

They arrived to find that the 19-year-old female resident had been struck in the head by a round that had been fired from an adjacent apartment, police say.

The victim was transported to Mission Hospital, where she is currently in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the neighboring apartment and conducted a series of interviews throughout the afternoon and night.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on arrests in this case.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

