Asheville Police arrest suspect in multiple motor vehicle thefts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville woman has been arrested for breaking and entering into several motor vehicles in west Asheville, police said.

During routine patrol Monday evening, officers say they found a man and woman arguing on State Street.

The man’s truck had been broken into and Rosalee Jean Ware, 28, of Asheville was found to be in possession of a bag from the truck. She was also in possession of several other bags containing miscellaneous property, police said.

Rosalee Ware was arrested by Asheville Police.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and located 4 additional people who had vehicles rummaged through and one person who had items taken from their front porch.

Ware has been charged with the Breaking and Entering to a Motor Vehicle, Financial Card Theft, Misdemeanor Larceny, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Possession of Non-Marijuana Paraphernalia.