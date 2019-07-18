Asheville Police arrest suspect in multiple motor vehicle thefts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville woman has been arrested for breaking and entering into several motor vehicles in west Asheville, police said.
During routine patrol Monday evening, officers say they found a man and woman arguing on State Street.
The man’s truck had been broken into and Rosalee Jean Ware, 28, of Asheville was found to be in possession of a bag from the truck. She was also in possession of several other bags containing miscellaneous property, police said.
Officers canvassed the neighborhood and located 4 additional people who had vehicles rummaged through and one person who had items taken from their front porch.
Ware has been charged with the Breaking and Entering to a Motor Vehicle, Financial Card Theft, Misdemeanor Larceny, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Possession of Non-Marijuana Paraphernalia.