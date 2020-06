ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an arson suspect in connection with a fire on June 20.

According to police, the fire was started shortly after 2:00 a.m. in the alley between Salsa’s and Farm Burger and resulted in property damage.

Investigators later determined the fire to be the result of arson and ask anyone with information regarding the suspect seen the video above to call Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.