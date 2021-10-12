Asheville Police asking for public’s help in locating shooting suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a shooting suspect.

The person or persons fired gunshots into a garage of an occupied home and at several vehicles in the area of Governors View and Pinehurst Road on Oct. 9 at 10:16 p.m., according to APD.

The APD said that responded to gun discharge in the area and recovered 13, 9mm shell casings on Pinehurst Road.

A home surveillance camera recorded audio of the shots being fired. No one was injured in this incident.

Detectives are investigating this shooting

Anyone was information is asked to call (828) 252-1110.