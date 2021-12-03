Asheville Police asks for public’s help after bullet his wall near sleeping child

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is seeking the public’s help with an investigation after a bullet hits a wall near a sleeping child.

According to APD, on Dec. 2 at 9:30 p.m., an incident occurred in which someone discharged multiple gunshots at an apartment complex on Lee Garden Lane.

While conducting their investigation, they recovered 11 9mm shell casings near the intersection of Biltmore Avenue and John Walker Avenue.

They also found that at least one of the bullets had entered an apartment, striking a wall just two feet above a sleeping child. Officers said additional gunshots damaged a window of an unoccupied office at the apartment complex.

APD investigators spoke with numerous persons on scene, and there are varying reports on possible suspects, ranging from an unknown red vehicle from which the weapon was discharged, while another report indicated the shots came from a black sedan at Biltmore Ave, according to officials.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call (828) 252-1110.