Asheville Police asks for public’s help after bullet his wall near sleeping child

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is seeking the public’s help with an investigation after a bullet hits a wall near a sleeping child.

According to APD, on Dec. 2 at 9:30 p.m., an incident occurred in which someone discharged multiple gunshots at an apartment complex on Lee Garden Lane.

While conducting their investigation, they recovered 11 9mm shell casings near the intersection of Biltmore Avenue and John Walker Avenue.

They also found that at least one of the bullets had entered an apartment, striking a wall just two feet above a sleeping child. Officers said additional gunshots damaged a window of an unoccupied office at the apartment complex.  

APD investigators spoke with numerous persons on scene, and there are varying reports on possible suspects, ranging from an unknown red vehicle from which the weapon was discharged, while another report indicated the shots came from a black sedan at Biltmore Ave, according to officials.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store