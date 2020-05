ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police have asked for the public’s assistance locating 71-year-old Bryant Alexander Poole.

Poole last spoke with his family on May 2 and is believed driving a 2012 Hyundai Tucson with North Carolina tag 1334RT. He is described as 6’0″ tall and 150 pounds with white hair.

Anyone with information regarding Poole’s location is asked to contact Asheville police at (828) 252-1110.