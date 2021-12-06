Asheville Police searching for suspects involved in armed robbery

ASHEVILLE, NC. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery incident Saturday night.

The incident occurred at 9:40 p.m. on Watauga Street, according to APD.

A group of suspects stole another man’s car at gunpoint, officers said. The victim stated that a group of three males approached him as he was going to his vehicle and placed two guns to his head, took his keys and drove off.

The victim said the three suspects were a part of a group of five or six, according to APD. The victim also stated the men put on black ski masks as they approached him.

Officials said the victim described one of the men as smaller, possibly a young teenager and another taller and older, wearing a gray hoodie.

Officers described the vehicle as

A brown 2012 Honda Civic, N.C. plate number JHS5607

Front driver’s wheel well has a scrape

A South Erwin parking pass in the rear windshield

A “LU” (Liberty University) magnet on the rear of the vehicle

According to officials, the suspects appear to have attempted another armed robbery in the same area just minutes prior, however were unsuccessful as the driver told the police he quickly drive away.

If anyone has any information, call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.