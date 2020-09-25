Asheville Police continue search for child abuse suspect, 1 arrested

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person has been arrested and one person is on the loose in a domestic violence and child abuse case, according to Asheville Police.

We previously reported that on July 23, the Asheville Police Department received a report of domestic violence and child abuse. Detectives assigned to the Buncombe County Family Justice Center began an investigation into the incident.

Detectives worked in conjunction with the Buncombe County Department of Social Services and Mission Children’s Hospital and identified an ongoing pattern of criminal abuse dating back to March of 2020, according to Asheville Police.

As a result of the investigation, detectives have charged two people.

Iris Delia Melendez-Townsend, 54, of Asheville has been charged with 5 counts of assault by strangulation and misdemeanor child abuse.

Eric Elvin Melendez, 36, of Asheville has been charged with 6 counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Iris Delia Melendez-Townsend has been taken into custody, according to police on Friday. Police are still requesting assistance from the public to locate Eric Elvin Melendez.

Eric Melendez is described as a white male, 36 years old, 5’8″, and 160 pounds.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call 828-252-1110.