Asheville Police investigating armed robbery at shoe store

News
Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

According to a news release by the police department, an employee at Sole82 on Merrimon Ave. in Asheville reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by a male wearing black clothes and a mask while closing the store on Feb. 25.

The suspect reportedly took three pairs of special edition Nike SB Dunk Low Travis Scott sneakers valued at approximately $2,400 per pair.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store