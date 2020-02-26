Asheville Police investigating armed robbery at shoe store

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

According to a news release by the police department, an employee at Sole82 on Merrimon Ave. in Asheville reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by a male wearing black clothes and a mask while closing the store on Feb. 25.

The suspect reportedly took three pairs of special edition Nike SB Dunk Low Travis Scott sneakers valued at approximately $2,400 per pair.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.