Asheville Police investigating assault in Biltmore Village

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police have asked for the public’s assistance following a reported assault in Biltmore Village.

According to police, the assault victim was found in the area of Hendersonville Road near the I-40 interchange suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound. The victim told police the assault happened in the are of 9 Swan Street in Biltmore Village.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to please contact Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.