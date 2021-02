ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville police are investigating after reports of a late night shooting on Walton Street Tuesday.

Police said upon arrival they found multiple shell casings and bullet holes in a parked vehicle on the street

No victims have come forward in connection with the shooting, but police found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a significant amount of money in the vehicle.

Anyone with information connected to the shooting is asked to contact police at 828-252-1110.