Asheville police investigating two separate shots fired incidents

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating two separate gunfire incidents.

The first incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 24. According to APD, officers responded to a drive-by shooting into a house on Morris Street that was occupied by a family with several children inside.

The APD said no one was hurt and described the suspect’s vehicle as a black Kia Optima.

The second incident was at a bar on Haywood Street an hour and a half later. Officers determined a shot was fired in the air during a fight in the parking lot.

If anyone has information about these incidents, call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.