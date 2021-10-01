Asheville Police looking for person involved in hit and run with bicyclist

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a person that was involved in a hit and run with a bicyclist on Sept. 26.

The driver was driving a Honda Civic when they hit a man on a bicycle leaving him in critical condition, according to the APD.

The incident happened at 1:54 a.m. on Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street, said APD.

According to APD, the Honda Civic is a 2009-2011 model and may have damage to the front right of the car.

If you have any information about the crash, please call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.