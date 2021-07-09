Asheville Police: Man arrested in May deadly bar shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one and injured two others at an Asheville bar in May.

Police identified the suspect as Jhakar Horace Davis as being at 777 Haywood Road and armed with a handgun on the night of May 29.

Police identified the man killed as Keith Larnel Blair, 31, of Asheville.

On July 8 he was arrested on the following charges:

Carrying a weapon into an establishment where alcoholic beverages are sold and consumed

Going armed to the terror of the people

Discharging a firearm in city limits

Davis has been released from jail after making a $60,000 secured bond.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, but need your help. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.