Asheville Police need help finding missing teen Daniel Bradley Ingle

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Daniel Bradley Ingle was last seen Aug. 6 in West Asheville, police said.

Ingle is about 5’7″ and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has curly dark blonde hair and blue eyes. His hair was last seen faded on the sides with 2″ on top, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes with turquoise designs and shoe strings.

Anyone with information on Ingle’s whereabouts should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.

