Help Asheville Police locate armed and dangerous man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs help locating a man who they consider armed and dangerous.

Oshua Archie Peak, 25, has six open warrants. He was charged after three shootings occurred in Shiloh within a one-hour time period on June 16. No one was injured as a result of these incidents, according to police.

Peak is charged with:

assault with a deadly weapon

assault by pointing a gun

damage to personal property

discharging a firearm in city limits

go armed to terror of people

Police said Peak is 5’10” and weighs about 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Peak’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.