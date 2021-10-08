Asheville Police need public’s help locating 2 men with warrants for felony breaking and entering

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two men who both have open warrants for felony breaking and entering.

The two men are Brandon James Graham and Austin Jade Clark and are believed to be in the downtown area.

According to APD, Brandon James Graham is described as a:

31-year-old, white male

5’7 feet tall

130 pounds

Blonde hair

Hazel eyes

Tatoo on his right arm of “Blood makes you related, loyalty makes you family”

Tattoo on his right knee of “R2D2”

According to APD, Austin Jade Clark is described as a:

22-year-old, white male

6′ feet tall

160 pounds

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Tattoos on his right forearm of “Dreamer” and “Steal your face”

Tattoo on his left calf of “SK8 or die”

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD using the number (828) 252-1110.