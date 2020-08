ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police have requested the public’s help locating a missing 71-year-old.

Police said Ethel Williams was last seen walking on Millbrook Road on August 17 around 8 a.m. She is described as 5’0″ tall and 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110.