Asheville Police search for man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Officers are asking for help to find Robyn Eugene Burgin, Jr., who they say violently assaulted his pregnant girlfriend on July 18.

Burgin is described as a 19-year-old African-American male, 5’10”, and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If Burgin is located, you’re asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately and do not approach him.

In addition to an open warrant for felony probation violation, he is charged with:

Battery of an unborn child

Assault by strangulation

Breaking & entering with intent to terrorize

Damage to property

Interfere with emergency communications

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Burgin you can share information anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.