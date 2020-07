ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile.

They say Jasmine Sammia Smith, 17, was last seen by family on June 11, 2020 and is possibly traveling in a green Chevy Tahoe with North Carolina plate PMS5136.

If anyone has any information on the location of Jasmine Smith, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.