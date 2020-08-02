Asheville Police search for missing, endangered man

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Asheville Police)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing and endangered man.

They say Theodore Lee King, 49, of Asheville was last seen in the area of Mills Gap Road in south Asheville operating a 2019 Nissan NV200 utility vehicle displaying a North Carolina tag of DMP-9222.

King is described as a white male, approximately 150 pounds, 5’6″ tall, and having close-cropped hair. 

King should be considered to be in danger. King may be traveling to the Raleigh, NC, or Cary, NC areas.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are encouraged to call the APD at 828-252-1110. If King or his vehicle are seen, please contact 911 immediately. 

