ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate a missing person, Jeanette Denise Watson.

Watson is described as a black female, 42 years old, 5’6″, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she frequents the areas of Downtown Asheville, particularly Pritchard Park.

If anyone has any information on the location of Jeanette Denise Watson they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.