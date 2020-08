ASHEVILE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 31-year-old man.

Police said Joshua Jackson was last seen on August 5 in the area of Mission Hospital. He is described as 5’6″ tall, 120 pounds and bald.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.