ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 36-year-old woman.

Police said Stacy Nicole Finch was last seen on Biltmore Avenue near downtown around 4:00 a.m. on May 25. Finch may be attempting to travel to Lake Lure in Rutherford County.

Finch is 5’7″ and 200 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Finch’s whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.