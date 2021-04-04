Asheville Police seek help in locating man wanted for home break-in, assault

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for breaking and entering as well as assault.

According to a news release from the department, Asheville Police responded to a residence on Erskine Street around 1 p.m. Sunday in reference to a home break-in and assault.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Willis Demeatric Workman, of Asheville.

Police said Workman had forced his way into the residence and assaulted the occupant inside. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Workman is 5’10”, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm reading “Born to Die Let’s Ride.” He also has another tattoo on his right forearm that reads “Joshua.”

Workman was charged with two counts of breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize and two counts of assault on a female. He is considered dangerous and citizens should exercise caution if encountering him, Asheville Police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

If you wish to submit an anonymous tip, you can do so by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

