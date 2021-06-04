Asheville Police seek help to ID suspects in deadly bar shooting

Police are asking the public for help to ID suspects in a bar shooting that happened in Asheville. (Asheville Police)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in a bar shooting that killed one person and injured two others over the weekend.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on May 29 at 777 Haywood Road. Over 30 shell casings were located, as well as 7 vehicles with bullet holes, according to Asheville Police. They’ve now released pictures of men who were involved.

31-year-old Keith Larnel Blair, of Asheville, died. One of the other people shot is in critical condition, police said.

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.