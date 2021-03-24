Asheville Police release video, seek info on assaults at Ingles

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are seeking information on assaults that happened at Ingles.

On March 21, a man assaulted several customers and store employees at the Ingles on Hendersonville Road, police said. No one was injured.

According to police, the man was seen leaving Ingles driving a green, late 90s body style, Dodge Caravan. While detectives are still investigating the case, they’re asking for the public’s help. 

If anyone has any information that might assist detectives in identifying the man, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. If you feel more comfortable submitting information anonymously, please do so by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or text TIP2APD to 847411.

