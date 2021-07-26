Asheville Police seek info on car shot 14 times

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking the public for help investigating a shooting on Saturday.

After reports of gunshots on Deaverview Road, officers responded and located a car that had 14 bullet holes at about 1:05 a.m., according to Asheville Police.

The bullet holes are possibly from a .223 rifle, police said. No shell casings were located and no individuals reported being shot.

Detectives are investigating this incident, but need your help. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.