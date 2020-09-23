Asheville Police seek suspects in domestic violence, child abuse case

Police are seeking two suspects in a child abuse and domestic violence case. (Asheville Police)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two suspects in a domestic violence and child abuse case.

On July 23, the Asheville Police Department received a report of domestic violence and child abuse. Detectives assigned to the Buncombe County Family Justice Center began an investigation into the incident.

Detectives worked in conjunction with the Buncombe County Department of Social Services and Mission Children’s Hospital and identified an ongoing pattern of criminal abuse dating back to March of 2020, according to Asheville Police.

As a result of the investigation, detectives have charged two people.

Iris Delia Melendez-Townsend, 54, of Asheville has been charged with 5 counts of assault by strangulation and misdemeanor child abuse.

Eric Elvin Melendez, 36, of Asheville has been charged with 6 counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Police are seeking assistance to locate both Iris Delia Melendez-Townsend and Eric Elvin Melendez.

Iris Melendez-Townsend is described as a black female, 54 years old, 5’0″ and approximately 115 pounds. She has several tattoos on her right shoulder and calf.

Eric Melendez is described as a white male, 36 years old, 5’8″, and 160 pounds.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of either person, they are encouraged to call 828-252-1110.