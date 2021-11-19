Asheville Police warn of dangerous narcotics after 4 overdose cases in an hour

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are warning of a potentially dangerous batch of narcotics after four overdoses happened in a one hour period.

Asheville Police Department officers responded to four different overdose cases in the downtown area Thursday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Two of the cases were in Pritchard Park, and two others were in the nearby area.  All of them were transported to the hospital.

Police encourage those who are suffering from addiction to seek assistance by contacting Vaya Health at (800) 849-6127.

Anyone with information to share with the Asheville Police Department can send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

