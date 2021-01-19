Asheville Police warning public about possibly dangerous fentanyl batch after 5 suspected overdose deaths within 48-hrs

by: WSPA Staff

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials issued a warning to the public Tuesday in regard to a possibly dangerous batch of suspected fentanyl that could be circulating the surrounding community.

According to a police department news release, over a 48-hour time period — Jan. 14-Jan. 16 — officers have responded to five deaths related to suspected overdoses.

Anyone with information regarding the deaths is asked to call police at 828-252-1110, or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

