Asheville protest Wednesday afternoon

Asheville, NC (WSPA) – The City of Asheville is under a state of emergency after days of protesting which left behind graffiti and damage, just a block away from the center of downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

While the streets were filled with cars early Wednesday afternoon and it was also filled with stories from peaceful protesters, rioters and vandalized businesses, leaving owners to clean up damage

“Go home, as long as y’all stay here guess what’s going to happen, the looters are going to come back.” Asheville resident, Bobby Allen said.

Allen asking even peaceful protesters to end their mission and leave before rioters come back to join them, but for Delaney Mills and friends, it’s important to speak out now.

“I think people are just angry and They’re seeing what’s happening, they’re seeing this violence being carried out every single day and people acting like it’s normal.” Peaceful protester, Delaney Mills, said.

“This gentleman who was on a bike I don’t know if you can see him literally been he has literally been keeping watch a store in front of the store and preventing people from going in and looting.

Hazel 20 Boutique, Owner, Lexi Diyeso said.

Diyeso, reviewed the footage from her store’s security cameras, taken Tuesday evening, she’s since met the man who kept her store from being vandalized.

“I’m just so incredibly thankful it just shows in the face of a lot of bad still so much that there’s just still so much good “ Diyeso said.

While Diyeso and other business owners are Left to clean up, Allen says the casualties left after rallies are too costly.

“They are innocent people totally have nothing to do with what happened in Minnesota all across the country and they’re getting their business destroyed they’re getting their car’s destroyed and vandalized.” Allen said.

Peaceful protesters we spoke with on Wednesday, says they’ll be out protesting until the curfew.

The city of Asheville will stay under State of Emergency is until further notice, the curfew takes affect at 8 PM each night.