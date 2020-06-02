Asheville residents clean after Monday night protests turn violent

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — Cleaning up the mess left over by Monday night’s protests in Asheville was time consuming for many residents Tuesday. The protests, which started peacefully, turned violent shortly before 11 p.m. Monday.

You can watch the clash between police and protesters here.

WARNING: Videos may contain strong language.

Today, crews of volunteers scrubbed graffiti from many of downtown Asheville’s walls. It is hot work, they say.

“I care about my city,” Tre McGahee, 16, said. “The stuff that’s going on, this isn’t a proper way to do it.”

Crews working to clean off the spray paint told 7News response to their volunteer efforts were mostly praise. Still, though, they said, others criticized the volunteers for removing the spraypaint.