Live Now
Watch 7News Live at 5

Asheville residents clean after Monday night protests turn violent

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — Cleaning up the mess left over by Monday night’s protests in Asheville was time consuming for many residents Tuesday. The protests, which started peacefully, turned violent shortly before 11 p.m. Monday.

You can watch the clash between police and protesters here.

WARNING: Videos may contain strong language.

Today, crews of volunteers scrubbed graffiti from many of downtown Asheville’s walls. It is hot work, they say.

“I care about my city,” Tre McGahee, 16, said. “The stuff that’s going on, this isn’t a proper way to do it.”

Crews working to clean off the spray paint told 7News response to their volunteer efforts were mostly praise. Still, though, they said, others criticized the volunteers for removing the spraypaint.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories